Accra, Feb. 26, GNA – Healthcare practitioners have agreed to strictly adhere to the regulatory guidelines of the National Health Insurance Authority (NHIA) to promote better health outcomes.



The agreement follows a meeting by Management of the NHIA, representatives from the Ministry of Health, Medical & Dental Council and Health Facilities Regulatory Authority (HEFRA) and the leadership of the Ghana Physician Assistants Association on the 18th of February, 2020 to discuss issues pertaining to their credential status under the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS).

A statement from the NHIA, to the Ghana News Agency said participants after the meeting also agreed that the NHIA continue to provide financial access to health for all residents of Ghana in a sustainable way.

They also approved that the NHIA maintain its standards for credentialing of facilities and enforce all relevant protocols and guidelines as directed by the Ministry of Health to ensure quality care at all levels.

While acknowledging that Physician Assistants play a vital role in the health delivery sector, the statement said, it was also imperative that their work was supervised in accordance with their training guidelines.

It was also decided that all facilities manned by Physician Assistants in the private sector regularize their credentials with HEFRA and NHIA.

“It was also agreed that the Medical and Dental Council as their regulator, together with HEFRA engages the Physician Assistants Association to determine the best model of supervision for Physician Assistants in the private sector,” the statement said.

The NHIA cherishes the relationship with all of its valued stakeholders and affirms its commitment to keep engaging for the sustenance of the NHIS and the growth of the health sector in general, it said.

The primary focus of the Scheme, it explained, was to provide financial risk protection for all residents in Ghana and to achieve Universal Health Coverage as envisaged in the UN Sustainable Development Goal 3.

