By Rita Dakura, GNA



Nangodi (U/E), Oct. 30, GNA - Health delivery, sanitation and infrastructure in the Nabdam District has improved over the last three years, Madam Agnes Anamoo, the Distract Chief Executive for the area, has said.

“The District now has 17 Community based Health Planning and Services (CHIPs) compounds with water facilities, 19 boreholes distributed across the communities and toilet facilities”.

The District Chief Executive said this when she met with the press at Nangodi to inform them about the progress of development in the new District.

Madam Anamoo said funds from the Assembly’s common fund was used to build the CHIPs compounds at Gunwagre and Gane-Asonge and a 4-unit quarters at Sakoti for health staff in the area.

“The community members particularly pregnant women and mothers with their new born babies used to walk long distances for healthcare, but now the district health facility has an Emergency Ward with beds, which was constructed with the Member of Parliament’s (MPs) common fund”.

She said before May 2017 the District only had six CHIPs Compounds which was a challenge as it could not serve the entire population of the District.

“Health care facilities are now placed at the doorsteps of the people in the area and that will help achieve Universal Access to health coverage across the District”.

