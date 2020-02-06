news, story, article

By Emmanuel Nyatsikor, GNA



Adaklu Kodzobi (V/R), Feb. 6, - Dr Kwabena Duedu, the Head of Bio Medical Sciences Department, University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS), has called on the populace to choose hand washing over antibiotics to fight diseases.

He said hand washing was the effective and easiest way to stay healthy because antibiotics were gradually proving to be ineffective as some disease causing germs had started developing resistance.

Dr Duedu said it was cost effective and appealed to the public to always wash their hands with soap, not only after using the toilet but as frequently as possible, as "germs can be found everywhere including door knobs and the bags we carry.”

The Senior Lecturer gave the advice on Wednesday when he led some students from the Department on an educational outreach programme at Adaklu Kodzobi, a community on the fringes of the University.

The programme was to educate community members on the best health practices to adopt to stay healthy.

Dr Duedu promised them that the University would continue to organise such educational programmes and liaise with staff of the Community-Based Health Planning Services (CHPS) Compound for screening exercises for the community members to improve their health needs.

Togbe Dzegblade IV, Chief of Adaklu Kodzobi, on behalf of his people, expressed appreciation to the University for the initiative and assured that they would put what they learnt into practice.

GNA