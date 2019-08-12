news, story, article

By Godfred A. Polkuu, GNA



Bolgatanga, Aug. 12, GNA – Delegates of the Ghana Registered Nurses and Midwives Association (GRNMA) will go to congress in November 2019 to elect national executives to superintend activities of the Association for the next four years.

The election, which is slated for November 25 to 29, has 20 members of the Association contesting various positions.

The positions to be contested include the President, which is contested by Mrs Perpetual Ofori-Ampofo and Dr Adelaide Maria Ansah Ofei.

The First Vice President position is between Mr Kwame Adinkra Amo and Mr Samuel Alagkora Akolgo, while Mr Daniel Attah-Tuffour and Mr Anthony Agamba are both eyeing the Second Vice Presidency Position.

The General Secretary position is contested by Mr Reuben Aren-Eng Azie and Mr David Tenkorang-Twum, Mr Michael Narh, Madam Mabel Kissiwah Asafo and Mr Anthony Sopaal are contesting for the Assistant General Secretary position, Mr Joseph Wolimmor Krampah and Mr Adu-Fokuo are both vying for the Public Relations Officer (PRO) position.

Mr Philimon Gyapong and Madam Rejoice Afi Ocloo are seeking the Assistant PRO position. Mr Tirah Haruna, Madam Margaret Ohenewah Yeboah and Mr Moses Rebertson Anyigba are going for the National Treasurer position, while the Assistant National Treasurer position is a contest between Madam Haphsheitu Yahaya and Madam Irene Mensah-Jacobs.

Some of the aspirants who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA), expressed confidence that they would win the election and work to ensure that grievances and welfare of their members were catered for.

Mr Tenkorang-Twum, General Secretary said he was mindful of the Association’s constitutional mandate of the position of General Secretary, and would work to rebrand the GRNMA through “Advocacy for temporary membership for student Nurses and Midwives pending full subscription after licensing exams by second quarter of 2020.”

He assured members of the Association that if he is given the nod, he would revise the current recruitment policy of the GRNMA by introduce open concept of recruitment within the first six months in office.

Dr Ofei, in her bid to canvass for votes, indicated that her Presidency, “Will ensure that all cadres of nurses and midwives who are working in ‘hard to reach areas,’ including islands, get allowances as part of their monthly salary directly from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department (CAGD) or source to motivate, attract and retain them to serve all people regardless of their geographical locations.”

This motivation, she said would be part of the reviewed condition of service, adding that, “with this incentive, Ghana can achieve primary health care targets and universal coverage.”

Mr Adu-Fokuo, said his vision if voted for as the PRO, was to work with members of the Association and its partners, and use the position to lobby for better conditions of service from higher authorities to make the GRNMA one of the nation’s leading unions of choice for all nurses and midwives.

“Through GRNMA-wide public relations effort focused on honest, open and consistent communication, Public Relations and Marketing Communications. With these, my office shall provide the leadership needed to help the union, create and maintain mutually beneficial relationships with members and organisations vital to the union’s growth and development,” the PRO Aspirant said.

Some nurses across the Region who expressed their views on the Association’s election to the GNA, called for dedicated and selfless leaders who would respond to call for effective welfare systems and make living conditions better for members.

GNA