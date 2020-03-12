news, story, article

By Chrirstabel Addo, GNA



Accra, March 12, GNA - The Greater Accra Ghana Nurses and Midwifery Association (GAR-GRNMA) has elected nine new Regional Officers.

The Association sought for the help of officials from the Electoral Commission, in the conduct of the elections to ensure a smooth, free and fair process.

Electorates were made up of 10 delegates each from the 15 administrative districts under the GAR-GRNMA, but four out of the nine candidates made up of the Regional Chairman, First Vice-Chairman, Second Vice-Chairman and the Regional Treasurer were unopposed, but had to obtain a 50 plus one of the total ballots cast on them on the Yes or No ballot.

Mr Prince Opuni Frimpong was retained as the Regional Chairman, with Mr Jefferson Asare Danquah and Mr Emmanuel Abiwu emerging as First and second Regional Vice Chairmen respectively.

The rest were; Mr Solomon Ajao Regional Secretary, Mr Kofi Adams Mensah as the Assistant Secretary, Mrs Veronica Annan-Jones, Regional Treasurer, Mr Mamudu Aminu, Assistant Treasurer, Mr Emmanuel Febiri as the Public Relations Officer and Mr David Sam-Appiah as the Assistant PRO.

They were later sworn-in by the Association’s Lawyer Patrick Seddoh, a Commissioner with the Labour Commission.

The Regional Chairman thanked all who contributed to the success of the event and urged the entre membership to work as a team to make the Association an envy of the Region.

