By Rita Avoka, GNA



Bolgatanga, March 23, GNA - The Ghana Red Cross Society (GRCS) in collaboration with the Swiss Red Cross has reiterated the need for Ghanaians to maintain safety precautions in order to help combat the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Frequent washing of hands with soap under running water, use of hand sanitizers, avoid touching the eyes, nose and mouth and maintaining a reasonable distance between individuals, are some basic protective measures being advocated.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Bolgatanga, Mr Paul Wooma, the Upper East Regional Manager of GRCS, said adhering to advice from experts in these extraordinary times was one major way to prevent the virus from escalating.

He said as part of efforts to combat the pandemic, the International Federation of the Red Cross and Swiss Red Cross were working closely to support GRCS to organise media campaign on the virus.

The GRCS as a humanitarian institution would work closely with government to ensure that the virus was contained in Ghana, he added.

He said the National Disaster Management Unit of the Red Cross was organizing meetings to sensitize stakeholders in the various regions on effective measures that had to be taken to control the spread of the virus.

Mr Wooma said at the Regional level, they had re-activated volunteer groups in the various districts to do community sensitization to ensure that individuals were rightly informed on how to protect themselves.

He said GRCS had erected a hand washing facility in front of their office to cater for persons and institutions that may not have access to those facilities.

He commended government for taking measures to bring the situation under control and urged citizens to comply with the directives.

GNA