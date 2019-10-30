news, story, article

By Iddi Z. Yire, GNA



Accra, Oct 30, GNA - Ghanaian have been urged to become more active in the fight against breasts cancer, as the disease affects not only women who physically experience the effects, but also families and the society at large.

"The fight against this disease must not rest with women...it's the duty of men and families to be part of the fight of breast cancer," Mrs Fuseina Issah, Gender Commissioner of the Graduate Students' Association of Ghana(GRASAG)-Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) chapter, has stated.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency in Accra on Wednesday, Mrs Issah encouraged persons to get screened and be more cognisant with their health status.

She explained that this would ensure early detention and treatment of the disease.

"Screening is very important as it leads to early detention and treatment, which results in more lives being saved," Mrs Issah said.

She advised women with family history of breast cancer infection to do periodic check-ups to enable them detect any sign of the disease.

Furthermore, she appealed to survivors to come out to educate others on the disease and ensure that awareness and education was created to prevent others from contracting the disease.

She urged the Government to equip clinics and health centres with the requisite medical equipment.

The Gender Commissioner also urged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies to set up breast cancer screening centres within the market to enable women get screened.

The month of October is recognised worldwide as Breast Cancer awareness month.

