news, story, article

By Rashid Mbugri, GNA



Tamale, Jan 27, GNA - Mr Nii Ankonu Annorbah-Sarpei, the Coordinator for Universal Access to Health Care Campaign (UAHCC), has called on the government to outline clear strategies on improving Primary Health Care (PHC) policy and financing for Ghana’s health sector.

This is to facilitate and ensure quality healthcare delivery in the country in a move to achieve the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) target by 2030.

Though, he said government was doing its best to improve the healthcare delivery system, many facilities, including CHIPs compounds, especially in the rural areas, were understaffed, resource constrained and lacked logistics, thereby hindering functionality.

“The CHIPS policy and the NHIS policy which are considered key national strategies towards achieving universal health coverage in Ghana are not sufficient and contain gaps or misplaced priority towards achieving Universal Health Coverage,” he said.

Mr Annorbah-Sarpei said this at a day's post budget forum with Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) on the health component of the 2020 budget organized by the UAHCC with support from Oxfam Ghana.





It was to help analyse the 2020 budget statement and collate inputs from CSOs on how to help improve the health sector and use those inputs to influence political parties’ manifestos and campaigns towards improving the sector.

CSOs from the five regions in Northern Ghana and some representatives from government agencies, including Ghana Health Service, National Health Insurance Authority, Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice and National Commission for Civic Education are attending.

Research reports on analysis of the 2020 budget statement, indicate that budgetary allocation to the Ministry of Health increased by 8.34 per cent in nominal terms from GH¢ 6,037,506,718 in 2019 to GH¢ 6,587,092,478.00 in 2020.

It also indicated that contributions from various revenue sources recorded slight changes in 2019 with the percentage share of Ghana’s 2020 health budget reducing from 8.3 per cent in 2019 to 6.72 per cent in the 2020 budget statement.

The reports suggested this was likely to affect government’s commitment to ensure that Ghana achieved UHC by 2030.

Also, donor contributions to the budget, had seen significant decline from 13.18 per cent in 2019 to 6.27 per cent in 2020, signaling more than 50 per cent reduction in donor contributions to the health sector.

Mr Annorbah-Sarpei, who is also the Director of Programmes, Alliance for Reproductive Health Right called on government to establish a strategic policy on financing for the health sector, particularly preventive healthcare, in order to forestall a situation of health underfunding following cuts in donor funding.

He expressed reservations that about 70 per cent of the country's health fund spent on payment of personnel as compared to goods and services and capital expenditure in addition to over reliance of the sector on Internally Generated Fund.

He said if the situation was not reversed it would have implications on quality healthcare delivery.

CSOs were urged to make commitments in understanding and reviewing the components of the budgets and share its implications with citizens to enable them demand improved health care services.

Participants advocated the need for government to adequately resource and rehabilitate all CHIPS compounds across the country and institute good incentive packages to help encourage health workers accept postings to remote areas.

They also suggested to government to come out with a clear framework policy with focus on bridging the gap between resources allocated on Compensation, Capital expenditure and on goods and services in the health sector.

Additionally, they called for all political parties to abide by the strategy, currently adopted by government, towards achieving UHC, which is ensuring effective implementation of the CHIPS policy and the NHIS to achieve UHC target by 2030.

GNA