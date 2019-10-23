news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Amoawi (Ash), Oct. 23, GNA - Dr. Owusu Achaw Duah, former Member of Parliament (MP) for Offinso-South in the Ashanti Region, has officially handed over to government, a community clinic he constructed to promote healthcare delivery at Amoawi and its surrounding communities.

The facility had for some time now been serving the health needs of more than five communities in the treatment of communicable and other general diseases.

Through the former MP, who is a medical practitioner, the facility has also partnered the Weber State University, United States (US), to help provide free health screening for the wellbeing of the citizenry.

“My vision for establishing the Amoawi Community Clinic is to help improve the health status of the people to ensure their longevity,” he told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the sideline of the handing-over ceremony at Amoawi, in the Offinso Municipality.

“Our team of health experts in the course of the outreach programmes, had worked to restore sight to the visually-impaired, while other ailments had also been treated free of charge, especially for the poor and needy in the society,” he noted.

Dr. Duah advocated investment in preventive healthcare, noting that, a nation’s wealth comes from a healthy citizenry.

The former Offinso-South MP assured that he would continue to liaise with the government, providing the needed expert and technical advice and assistance for the smooth running of the facility.

Mr. Solomon Kesse, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE), said with the change in the administration of the Clinic, it was now the responsibility of the government to bear the cost of running the facility - posting of nurses and other health professionals, and also remunerate them.

He lauded the former MP for his visionary initiative, saying that, government was committed to meeting the health needs of the masses.

Mrs. Audrey M. Nti, the Municipal Health Director, said Malaria was one of the diseases topping Out-Patient-Department (OPD) attendances in health facilities at Offinso.

The authorities, therefore, had stepped up sensitization campaigns to roll back the trend, because of the deadly nature of the disease.

GNA