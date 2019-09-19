news, story, article

By Mabel Owusu/Dominic Antwi Agyei/Portia Ofori, GNA

Kumasi, Sept. 19, GNA – A total of 17 district health facilities in the Ashanti Region, have taken delivery of brand new Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicles, to aid efficient and optimal public health delivery in the respective areas of operation.

Provided by the government of Ghana at the cost of GHȼ3,214,976.08, the vehicles are expected to boost disease surveillance, monitoring and supervision as well as enhance efficient delivery and distribution of logistics.



The recipient Districts include; Afigya-Kwabre, Amansie-West and Central, Sekyere-Kumawu, Offinso Municipality, Sekyere-East Municpality and Adansi-North.

The others are; Obuasi Municipal, Bosomtwe, Atwima Mponua, Sekyere East and Asante-Akim South, among others.

Mrs Elizabeth Agyemang, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Minister, presenting the items at a brief ceremony in Kumasi, said the gesture was part of government’s efforts to provide optimal health care to people living in deprived and remote communities.

She said the government intended to provide all the 43 Districts in Ashanti with vehicles, but priority has been given to those areas in dire need, promising that the others would receive theirs in due course.

Mrs Agyemang emphasized that the vehicles were not for private use and called on the beneficiary districts to use them for the intended purposes.

Dr Emmanuel Tenkorang, the Ashanti Regional Director of Health Services, who received the vehicles on behalf of the beneficiary districts, expressed appreciation to the government for its commitment of effective health care delivery in the Ashanti Region.

GNA