news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA



Accra, March 15, GNA - Government of Ghana has announced a travel advisory which discourages all travels to the country until further notice.

The advice, it said, takes immediate effect from today 15th March, 2020.

It said commencing Tuesday March 17, 2020, any traveler who, within the last 14 days, has been to a country that has recorded at least 200 cases of persons infected of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) disease, would not be permitted into the Ghanaian jurisdiction, except for Ghanaian citizens and persons with a Ghana residence permit.

The Government has also instructed airlines not to allow such persons to embark; and also urged border posts not permit such travelers into their jurisdiction.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, announced the travel advisory at a press briefing to update the country on the COVID-19 disease in Accra after Ghana record six persons infected with the disease.

He said per the advisory, there would be a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for persons who are allowed to enter the Ghanaian jurisdiction.

“Guidelines for self-quarantine will be available at the various Ghanaian ports of entry. Enforcement protocols are being deployed in collaboration with state security and health authorities,” he said.

However, persons who are found not to be unable to satisfactorily self-isolate would be quarantined by the State, he said.

Mr Oppong Nkrumah said that any admissible traveler, who exhibited symptoms of COVID-19 would be quarantined and tested upon reaching Ghana.

He urged all Ghanaians to strictly adhere to the protective guidelines for the COVID-19, in order to keep the infection at bay and also to help stop the spread.

He said there is the need for all to frequently was their hands with soap under running water or the rubbing of hands with alcohol-based sanitizers, covering of mouth and nose with a handkerchief when coughing and sneezing, eating well, frequently drinking water, and immediately reporting symptoms of fever, cold, cough or muscle aches to near-by facilities for further medical advice.

He gave the assurance that the government was working with all other sectors and partners to maintain surveillance at all points of entries and within the country, to ensure the safety and health of the population.

GNA