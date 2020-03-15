news, story, article

Accra, March 15, GNA - The Risk Communication Team on COVID-19 has issued a website that will provide updates to the public every six hours on Ghana’s case count of the flu-like disease in the country.

The website www.ghanahealthservice.org-/covid-19-/ will make it easy for Ghanaians especially journalists to have constant information updates on COVID-19 issues in the country as they unfold.

Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Minister of Information, made the announcement at a media briefing update on COVID-19 cases in Accra on Sunday.

The move is to limit the number of fake news in the system and ensure that media houses at all times have correct facts and figures on confirmed cases.

Mr Oppong-Nkrumah urged the media to refer to the official website and report on confirmed cases and other related issues.

He also spoke on the mass media campaign which has started on TV, radio, and social media on the disease adding that the Information Service Department would also be commencing a nationwide public campaign to inform people on the preventive measures.

The Minister said the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), the Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Editors Forum among others would be meeting on Monday to fine tune guidelines for media reportage and programming support with the Ghana Medical Association (GMA).

Dettol after the media briefing donated cartons of soap and antiseptics to government to aid tour activities which seek to educate the public on proper hand washing.

Ghana has so far confirmed four additional cases of COVID-19 bringing the total number to six and 100 suspected cases have tested negative.

