By Kingsley Mamore, GNA



Likpe (O/R), Feb. 12, GNA - The chiefs and people of Likpe Traditional Area have appealed to government to complete the abandoned Likpe Kukurantumi mini hydro dam project.

The delay of the project, they added was having a toll on the socio-economic development of the area, and was important for government to expedite action for its completion to enhance rapid socio-economic growth of the traditional area.

Nana Bulley Osai VII, Paramount Chief of Likpe Traditional Area made the appeal on behalf of the people when Nana Kwasi Owusu Yeboa, Oti Regional Minister, visited the area as part of his familiarisation tour of the Region.

Nana Osai also appealed to government to fix the deplorable roads in the area to enable socio-economic activities to thrive.

The Regional Minister assured the chiefs and the people that government was putting all the necessary measures in place to complete the project.





He said the creation of Oti Region had provided numerous opportunities for the people, especially the youth and urged them to support government in its developmental drive.

Nana Letsabi, the Paramount Chief of Santrokofi Traditional Area, also appealed to government to consider Santrokofi as the district capital for Santrokofi, Akpafu, Likpe and Lolobi (SALL) area.

