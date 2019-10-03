news, story, article

By Samuel Dodoo, GNA

Amasaman (GAR), Oct. 03, GNA — Mrs Cecilia Dapaah, the Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources, has appealed to the people of Amasaman and its environs to observe good sanitation practices and be more responsive to the environment.

She said people had the responsibility to promote environmental health qualities within their communities.

Mrs Dapaah, addressing market women and community members of Amasaman, said the Government alone could not address the enormous environmental problems hence the need to complement such efforts and be more conscious about the surroundings.



As part of the programme, she visited some municipal, metropolitan and district assemblies to acquaint herself with their challenges and how they were enforcing the laws on sanitation.

She reminded the people that a clean and healthy environment was the surest guarantee to good health and urged them to keep their surroundings clean and avoid throwing refuse into gutters and drains, which were likely to block waterways and result in diseases and flooding.

The Sanitation Minister called on the assemblies to intensify revenue generation by ensuring that they captured all businesses operating within their jurisdiction.

She later paid a courtesy call on the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharabutu.

