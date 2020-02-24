news, story, article

By James Esuon, GNA

Afransi, (C/R), Feb 24, GNA - The Gomoa Central District Office of the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) has embarked on a ‘House-to-House’ mobile renewal campaign to enable active card holders easily access health care.



The move, is to assist over 68,000 of the 120,000 card holders registered with the Scheme in the district to renew their cards without going to the office at Afransi.

Mr Maxwell Yaw Arhinkora, Gomoa Central scheme Manager made this known at the Official opening of newly refurbished office at Afransi in the Gomoa Central District of the Central region.

He said the mobile renewal system had been created for card holders especially pregnant women, the aged and others to renew their cards at their door step to save traveling time and other inconveniences.

Mr Arhinkora said formerly, prospective card holders in the District traveled to Apam in Gomoa West, Efutu and Agona Swedru Offices to register with the Scheme and renew their cards.

The District Scheme Manager said the government had come out with numerous reforms in NHIS to make it more attractive to Ghanaians to enable them access affordable health care without hindrance.

The Member of Parliament for Gomoa Central, Mrs. Naana Eyiah Quansah, speaking at the function said government was committed to ensuring that Ghanaians had better and affordable health care delivery system.

She appealed to the workers of the NHIS to give priority to pregnant women, aged and vulnerable who visited the offices either to renew or secure fresh cards to avoid unnecessary delays.

The MP appealed to the youth who throng the NHIS offices to exercise greatest restraint for the aged to be served first.

Naana Quansah who is also the Deputy Minister of Lands, Forestry and Natural Resources commended the chiefs and people of Afransi for releasing a structure to NHIS for office use.

The MP pledged to procure additional 42 inch Television Set for the reception for their comfort of clients while waiting to be served.

Mr Benjamin Kojo Otoo, District Chief Executive (DCE) for Gomoa Central thanked the MP for single handedly financing the refurbishment of the new NHIS office for the district.

He said the MP after renovating the office procured Television Set (TV) double door fridge, office tables and chairs and others to ensure that staff worked in a conducive environment.

The DCE commended Chief of Afransi, Ogyedom Obrenu Kwasi Attah for his high sense of responsibility and releasing the structure for the NHIS.

He stated that the Assembly had embarked on an aggressive Health care programme to ensure that citizens in the District had access to affordable health care.

The DCE called on the people and chiefs to ensure that President Akufo-Addo and Naana Eyiah Quansah were retained in the upcoming December 7 polls to continue their unfinished works.

Mr Tei-Toh , Gomoa Central District Director of Health Services thanked the MP and called for closer collaboration between NHIS Office and the District Directorate of Health Services to enable them render quality health care services to the people in the District.

GNA