By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, March 26, GNA - The GNPC Foundation has distributed 140 Veronica buckets, 1,860 sanitizers, soap, tissue paper and dust bins to 10 market centres in the Western and Western North Regions to help stop the spread of the novel coronavirus.

This forms part of the Foundation's corporate social investment and it could not have come at a better time.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, the Executive Secretary of the Foundation, handing over the items at a ceremony at the Takoradi Market Circle, said improving hygiene in the wake of the flu-like virus was paramount, hence the decision to support markets, in particular, where a lot of people daily come into contact.

Ms. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, lauded the Foundation for supporting government's efforts to contain and halt the spread of the infection.

She encouraged everybody to adhere to safety precautions - proper hand-washing, social distancing, and respiratory hygiene.

She said "sanitizers are important but use them only in the absence of soap and water and besides that, wash your hands after three to five times application of sanitizers".

Mr. Anthony K. K. Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis, asked the market women to allow their children to stay at home, since they were most vulnerable.

He warned that: "We may be attempted to arrest all parents who bring their children to the market to trade".

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional area, demonstrated how proper hand washing should be done.

Globally, more than 471,000 people have been infected by the virus with over 21,000 dead.

Ghana’s case count is 132 with three deaths.

