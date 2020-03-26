news, story, article

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah, GNA

Takoradi, March 26, GNA - The GNPC Foundation has distributed 140 Veronica buckets, 1,860 Sanitizers, soaps, tissues paper and dust bins to ten market centres across the two Western Regions.

The distribution, formed part of the Foundation's corporate social investment in this critical times of Coronavirus as the country, individuals and corporations were on board to end the spread of the virus.

Dr. Dominic Eduah, the Executive Secretary of the GNPC Foundation, during the distribution at the Takoradi Market Circle, said improving hygiene in the wake of the virus was paramount, hence the decision to support markets in particular where interface and interaction on a daily basis was immeasurable.

Ms. Barbara Oteng-Gyasi, the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture, lauded the Foundation for supporting government's initiative.

She encouraged all and sundry to pay attention to proper hand-washing, key controlling measure of the spread or contraction of the virus.

"Sanitizers are important but use them only in the absence of soap and water and beside that, wash your hands after three to five times application of Sanitizers," the Minister added.

Mr. Anthony K. K. Sam, the Metropolitan Chief Executive of Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolis, tasked the market women to endeavour to allow their children to stay at home, since they were most vulnerable.

He said, "we may be attempted to arrest all parents who bring their children to the market to trade".

Nana Kobina Nketsia V, the Omanhene of Essikado Traditional area, demonstrated how proper hand washing should be done.

