news, story, article

By Sumaiya Salifu Saeed, GNA



Worawora (O/R), Oct 20, GNA - The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) Foundation, the corporate social arm of GNPC, has donated a 110 kilovolts (KV) generator set to the Worawora Hospital to enhance healthcare delivery.

The GH¢ 150,000.00 generator set gift followed a request from the Hospital to the Corporation this year after it's eleven-year old generator started failing.

Dr Isaac Secorm, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital said the facility was burdened for long with erratic power supply.

He said their 85KV generator set could no longer carry its daily average of 130 out-patients, compelling the Hospital to rely on donors when it finally gave up in May this year.

Dr Secorm said at a point they had to perform surgery with headlamps when there was power outage to save lives and expressed appreciation on behalf of the Hospital and called on donors to help the Hospital put up a mothers' lodge and a Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU).

Dr Dominic Kwesi Eduah, Executive Director, GNPC, said the Corporation was spending at a lot on its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) because it wanted to invest in people and help develop society through its three main CSR pillars.

He said the Corporation would routinely come to inspect the facility and advised the Hospital authorities to ensure that it was well maintained.

Mr Kwasi Owusu Yeboah, Oti Regional Minister whose speech was read on his behalf applauded the Foundation for responding to the call of the Hospital and promised to ensure the generator was put to good use.

He lauded management of the Hospital for finding innovative means of addressing the needs of the facility.

The Worawora Traditional Council with the support of some elders also donated defibrillators, a device that gives the heart high energy electric shock to the Hospital for cardiac arrest cases.

GNA