By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, March 25, GNA - The Ghana Medical Association (GMA), has called on the President of the Republic to declare a nationwide lockdown with the exception of essential services with immediate effect.

The Association in a press statement jointly signed by Dr Frank Ankobea, President of the Ghana Medical Association and Dr Justice Yankson, the General Secretary on Wednesday, said it has observed with grave concern the increasing trend of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and the national response to the pandemic.

It said a call for a Lockdown was based on the full consciousness of the threat posed by this pandemic, the disturbing trend of community spread and the obvious inadequacy of capacity such as logistic and human resource, of the nation's health system to deal with increased numbers of COVID-19 infections, especially in severe to critical cases.

The GMA indicated that the Lockdown though not a comfortable decision for leadership and citizens, was a proven option backed by science and along with the other measures would immediately be in the best interest of the nation.

The Association called on all Ghanaians to support the move in the national interest to save the country from the devastating effects of the pandemic.

It also urged all Ghanaians to keep the day sacred as Ghanaians intercede for the nation though a unified national prayer and fasting exercise.

