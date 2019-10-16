news, story, article

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA - The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), in collaboration with the National Blood Service (NBS), will organise a blood donation exercise on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Ghana International Press Centre (GIPC) in Accra.



According to a statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency by Mr Kofi Yeboah, the General Secretary of the GJA, the exercise, scheduled to take place from 7:00 hours to 17:00 hours, forms part of activities marking the 70th anniversary of the GJA.

It is under the sponsorship of Nestle Ghana Limited, which would offer some of its energy food products to donors.

The blood donation exercise is the contribution of the GJA to give back to society, particularly to help to save lives of patients who may need blood transfusion, the statement said.

The statement quoted Mr Roland Affail Monney, the President of the GJA as saying: “It’s not always that we must go cup-in-hand to beg for help. This is the time for us to also demonstrate our ability to give, for there is more blessing in giving than receiving.”

The National Executive of the GJA appealed to all media practitioners, students of communication training institutions and the public to care for the dying by donating blood to save lives.

GNA