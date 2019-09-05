news, story, article

Wa, Sept. 5, GNA - Girls Flow Free Foundation, a charity organization seeking to bolster confidence of adolescent girls in handling their menstruations in deprived Ghanaian communities, has been launched in UK.



The mission and vision of the Foundation championing the welfare of menstruating young girls was unveiled in Milton Keynes alongside the organization’s annual health menstruation programme dubbed: “Shades of Red”.

Mrs Sophia Acheampong, the Founder and Executive Director of Girls Flow Free, said in a statement to the Ghana News Agency that “although menstrual cup is sustainable and ecofriendly, it possesses practical challenges in rural communities”.

In such communities, she said, girls struggled to get access to clean portable water and electricity as well as risk sharing menstrual cups with family and friends.

She called for intensification of efforts on the promotion and usage of menstrual cups among girls in rural communities.

Mrs Acheampong said Mrs Augustina Owusu-Ankomah, the wife of Ghana High Commissioner to UK, Mr Papa Owusu- Ankomah and the Mayor of Milton Keynes, Councillor Sam Crooks, graced the launching ceremony.

“We also launched our annual menstrual health programme dubbed: ‘Shades of Red,’’ she said.

Activities of the Shades of Red are expected to take place in Wa, the Upper West Regional capital and Makranso in the Ahafo Ano South District where a total of 1900 girls would be involved.

Mrs Owusu-Ankomah commended the Girls Flow Free Foundation for making huge achievement and impact on lives of young girls.

“In remembering your heritage to me shows a charity and the selflessness that is absolutely crucial to this world,” Crooks said.

GNA