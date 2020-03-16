news, story, article

By Linda Naa Deide Aryeetey, GNA

Accra, March 16, GNA - Dr Franklin Asiedu-Bekoe, the Head of the Disease Surveillance Department of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), on Monday, said the service was scaling up its risk communication on Coronavirus (COVID-19) to include workers of the informal sector.

He said this has become necessary due to the identified gaps in communication on the virus and mode of transmission and prevention.

Dr Asiedu-Bekoe, who spoke to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in an interview in Accra, said the GHS intended to educate market women and others in the informal sector.

He indicated that informal sector workers and traders in some markets in city have called on health authorities to engage them and educate them properly on how best to protect themselves against the COVID-19.

Some traders around Makola and the Tema station area in Accra told the GNA, that they did not have in-depth information on the mode of transition of the virus, and how to protect themselves or where to report to in case they have any complaints to make.

Madam Faustina Oduro, a second hand clothing seller at the Tema Station in Accra, said she was looking forward to a face to face interaction with health officers about the COVID-19 virus as they had lots of questions to ask with regard to the current situation in Ghana and how to keep safe.

“For now, all we know about COVID-19 are the pieces of safety information we have heard on Television and radio, which entreat us to use facial mask, hand sanitizers and wash our hands regularly,” they said.

Most traders were seen wearing face masks and hand gloves at the markets while they carry out their activities.

The GNA also observed that the prices of hand sanitizers had shot up on the markets due to the COVID-19 infection, citing the Carex brand of hand sanitizer which was sold at GH¢8.00 now selling at GH¢25.00 and the Lovilla which sold at GH¢4.00, was currently selling GH¢10.00.

Maame Owusuaa, a cosmetic seller explained that the hike in the prices of hand sanitizers and other disinfectants was due to the high demands of these products by the public.

GNA