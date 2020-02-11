news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 11, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) is taking a number of steps, including liaising with the Regional Coordinating Councils, to prioritise the security and safety of its staff across the country.



The steps were reaffirmed after the Service was informed about the murder of Mrs Ruth Ama Eshun, a Community Health Nurse, at the Sewua Health Centre in the Bosomtwe District of the Ashanti Region, on February 3, 2020.

The GHS, in a statement signed by its Acting Director General, Dr Patrick Kuma-Aboagye, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said it ‘received the sad news with shock’.

“The Governing Council of the Service with its Management expresses their deepest condolence to the husband, children and the entire bereaved family of the deceased,” it said.

The GHS said it was relying on the expertise of the Police Service to unravel the cause of death and bring the perpetrators to face the full rigor of the law as it sought justice for the victim.

“We wish to encourage our staff to continue to deliver on their mandate as the necessary safety and security measures are advocated for,” it said.

It urged the public to contact the police with the relevant information that would help to bring the perpetrators to book.

GNA