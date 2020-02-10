news, story, article

By Bertha Badu-Agyei/Millicent Tamakloe, GNA



Koforidua, Feb 10, GNA - The Ministry of Health (MOH) in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) and the Global Fund, has launched the Ghana Integrated Logistics Management Information System (GhiLMIS) to improve Ghana's health supply chain.

The new information system is an online tracking system that collects and analyses data to enable government to reduce waste resulting from expired commodities, detect counterfeit products and ensure that quality commodities are available to health facilities.

The system once fully operational, would also enable health workers facilitate appropriate planning to ensure a constant supply of life-saving medicines for clients and provide real-time information to managers across all levels to track the availability of all commodities.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Minister for Health who launched the GhiLMIS in Koforidua, said the system was very crucial to healthcare delivery because of its efficiency in medical supply, adding that it would ensure that medicines were available in the right quantities, at the right place, and at the right time.

He said the system was introduced as part of government's effort to digitize the health system and ensure the continuous availability of drugs to all communities and cautioned government health institutions to stop buying drugs from sources other than the authorized suppliers.

On the coronavirus, the Minister indicated that an electronic health (e-health) system had been put in place for patient information management to track and contain the disease and assured the public not to panic.

Dr Patrick Aboagye, Director-General GHS, described the GhiLMIS as critical in ensuring a well-designed and operated supply chain system to optimize supply leading to effective healthcare, since medical supply and availability was a key health component.

He urged the regional directors of the GHS to enforce strictly the use of the GhiLMIS to access its benefit for the public.

Ms Rebecca Fertziger, USAID Deputy Health Director, noted that the system was an important milestone to achieve Ghana's journey towards self-reliance and assured that USAID would continue to support the government of Ghana to conduct efficient delivery of essential commodities to community health clinics.

She said US was proud to have contributed to the development and implementation of GhiLMIS and commended MOH and the Ghana Health Service (GHS) for their hard work and dedication in ensuring successful implementation of the system across Ghana.

GNA