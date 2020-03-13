news, story, article

Bolgatanga, March 13, GNA - The Ghana Health Service (GHS) in the Upper East Region has honoured Madam Victoria Ayamba, the Bawku West District Chief Executive (DCE) for her immense contribution to healthcare delivery in her District.

Dr Winfred Ofosu, the Upper East Regional Director of the GHS who read a citation in her honour, said “The Regional Health Directorate recognise your enormous contribution as a District Chief Executive of the Bawku West District to the health service delivery.”

He indicated that Madam Ayamba had recognised “health as wealth,” and had been instrumental over the years in the provision of efficient and quality health care in the Bawku West District.

Madam Ayamba was honoured at the 2019 annual health performance review meeting of the GHS in Bolgatanga, the Regional capital, which attracted some Municipal and District Chief Executives in the Region, and health professionals across the Region and beyond.





Dr Ofosu recognised the DCE’s “key role in supporting the District Health Management Team (DHMT) to implement the World Bank supported Community Performance Based Financing (CPBF) project which seeks to strengthen the performance of the sector at community levels with emphasis on Maternal, Child Health and Nutrition Services.”

The GHS acknowledged her active participation in all stakeholder engagements and meetings for the CPBF project, and for making resources available for the District to deliver on key project milestones in a timely manner.

“This has resulted in the Bawku West District emerging as the best CPBF performing District in Ghana for which you are being honoured.”

The Director further recognised her key role in infrastructure development as she led the Assembly to rehabilitate Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compounds.

She was applauded for leading the District Assembly to construct a new maternity block for the Zebilla Hospital. “We salute you and say thank you for your great contribution to the Ghana Health Service,” Dr Ofosu said.

Madam Ayamba after receiving her citation, thanked the GHS for the honour and recognition, and prayed to God to grant her the strength to work to improve on the quality of health care delivery in her District.

She later told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that she took the initiative to support health service delivery because she wanted her District to have quality health care, especially for women and children.

She said the Assembly had rehabilitated the Timonde and Binaba Health Centres to facilitate and improve quality healthcare delivery to the people of the District.

Mr Frank Fuseini Adongo, the Upper East Deputy Regional Minister and Member of Parliament for the Zebilla Constituency said “I am not surprised my Honourable DCE has had this award, we have being working together and we made health service delivery a priority in our District.”

He urged the MDCEs in the Region to use some portions of their Common Funds and Internally Generated Funds to support the GHS in their various Municipalities and Districts to deliver on its mandate.

