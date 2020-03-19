news, story, article

By Nana Oye Gyimah, GNA



Cape Coast, Mar.19, GNA – The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has intensified measures to assist adolescents in Central Region to achieve their dream as they transit into adulthood through its “Time with Grandma” programme.

“Time with Grandma” a pilot programme initiated by the GHS in 2008 after that year’s National Performance Review brought to light the high number of teenage pregnancies, Sexually Transmitted Infections ( STIs) and maternal deaths recorded in the region.

The initiative gained ground in the Ajumako Municipality which recorded the highest re-occurrence of adolescent sexual related cases in the Region.

It is currently being implemented in three districts; Upper Denkyira West, Twifo Hemang and Ekumfi.

The aim of the initiative is to guard adolescents from engaging in pre-marital sex and help them make informed decisions and ultimately achieve their goals as responsible adults.

Addressing participants at a day’s sensitisation workshop to empower programme facilitators from the implementing districts, Mrs. Esther Amankwah, the Ajumako District Director of Health, described adolescents as highly exuberant.

They had the tendency to engage in early sex, abortions, drug or substance abuse and other social vices which were likely to distract them from achieving their dreams.

The participants, who consisted of teachers, nurses, and traditional leaders were trained on ways to create similar groups in their communities and effectively manage the groups.

Allocating specified duties, Mrs. Amankwah said nurses would educate the group on their adolescent reproductive health and the results of their actions if they engaged in sexual activities.

She added that the teachers would also help mobilize adolescent boys and girls and provide security while the Queen mothers inculcate in them the basic customs and traditions that surrounded their adolescence.

Mrs. Stella Sackey, the Chief Nursing and Midwifery Officer, stressed that teenagers were easily influenced by their colleagues and the internet.

She indicated that with the right coaching, the lives of the youth can be shaped.

She encouraged resource persons to include teenagers in their decision to enable them make good life choices.

Mr. Allan Painstil, the Focal Person for the United Nations population Fund (UNFPA), also commended the efforts of the GHS, adding that it had helped develop the interest of teenagers on reproductive health education.

He gave the assurance that the UNFPA would continue to provide the needed resources to facilitate the success of the programme as the UNFPA was interested in seeing teenagers rise as leaders and responsible adults.

GNA

