news, story, article

By Comfort Sena Fetrie, GNA,



Tamale, Oct. 19, GNA - Dr Samira Bogobiri, Specialist Family Physician at the Tamale Teaching Hospital has advised Ghanaians to go in for regular medical check-ups to reduce risk of disease infections.

She said “It is important for everyone to check his or her health conditions regularly to detect potential life threatening health diseases early”.

Dr Bogobiri gave the advice during a free health screening exercise organised by Markaz AI Bishara, operators of Radach Lodge and Conference Centre, for its staff in Tamale.

It was to ensure that the about 100 workers of the company were in good and healthy conditions to give off their best in terms of output.

The workers were screened for Breast cancer, blood pressure and blood sugar.

According to Dr Bogobiri, regular medical check-ups increased chances for treatment and cure of diagnosed diseases, which also limited the risk of complications by monitoring existing conditions.

She said prevention of disease was important in reducing the number of patients requiring medical treatment.

She advised members of the public to maintain healthy diet, healthy weight, and increase the level of physical activity to enhance their health status.

Madam Serwah Asare, the Administrator of Radach Lodge and Conference Centre, encouraged the staff to continue to give off their best to make the company render the best of service to its clients and called on companies and organisations to organise similar medical screening for their staff to enhance their health condition.

She added that regular health checks would also reduce healthcare costs over time by avoiding expensive healthcare needs.

GNA