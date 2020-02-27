news, story, article

By Robert Anane/Khareema Thompson, GNA



Accra, Feb. 27, GNA - The Ghanaian media has been urged to promote the country’s cultural values over foreign ones as “our cultural values,” keep fading off, as more people embrace foreign cultural practices, Mr Pius Enam Hadzide, Deputy Minister of Information, has said.

The Deputy Minister said this at the launch of the “2020 Heritage Month” being organized by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) to promote the country’s cultural heritage, and also boost the consumption of local products in the long-term and in effect, socio economic growth.

Mr Hadzide said it is important for education to be intensified on the preservation of national symbols and cultural heritage sites such as beaches and forest reserves amongst others.

The Deputy Minister expressed the hope that GBC’s Heritage Month initiative would be emulated by individuals and organisations within the country, with an aim to promote a strong cultural identity, as well as the country’s socio-economic growth.

Professor Amin Alhassan, GBC Director General, said one of the station’s major roles, was to promote the nation’s cultural heritage; the GBC Heritage Month initiative was meant to serve as a reminder of “why we are Ghanaians and the need to hold on to what is Ghanaian”.

Prof Alhassan said GBC would continue to promote the country’s rich cultural heritage as this would enhance the development of the country.

Mr Yaw Boadu-Ayeboafoh, Chairman, National Media Commission, said one aspect of Ghana’s rich culture was the showing of warmth and affection towards each other.

He urged Ghanaians to demonstrate the country’s cultural values by not only promoting traditional wear, foods, and drama but also indulging in cultural practices which promote peace and progress.

Mr Boadu-Ayeboafoh urged Ghanaians to live the heritage month that was being launched, adding that value for a people’s cultural heritage was crucial to their survival and progress.

Dr Mokowa Adu-Gyamfi, Presidential advisor on HIV/AIDS, launched the event saying “the Ghanaian is unique and deserves to be celebrated”.

GBC has tagged the Heritage Month initiative as: “Our Identity Our culture,” the celebration begins and continues throughout the month of March, and would be marked by various activities that celebrate and promotes the country’s cultural heritage.

GNA