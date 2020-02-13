news, story, article

Accra, Feb. 13, GNA - Dr Patrick Kuma Aboagye, Director-General of the Ghana Health Service (GHS), on Thursday said Ghanaian nationals in Wuhan city and Hubei Province in China, where the there is an outbreak of Coronavirus (COVID-19), will not be evacuated.



The decision he said was in line with an advise from the World Health Organization.

“Evacuation is not on the table for now,” Ghanaians outside are safe and we in constant touch with the Chinese Embassy who are taking care of them. We will do so if the need arises”, he added.

Updating some journalists in Accra today on the virus, Dr Aboagye explained the structures and systems put in place in China were “protective,” describing evacuation as a national decision.

He noted that the Ministry of Health and the GHS would continue to observe the situation in China and if there is the need for evacuation, GHS will advise accordingly.

China has reportedly recorded over 60,000 cases of the virus, with the death toll above 1,350 since the outbreak early this year.

Dr. Badu Sarkodie, Director of Public Health said systems have been put in place to ensure that Ghanaians were safe as well as ensuring that persons coming into the country were thoroughly screened.

He noted that as part of awareness creation, there were a number of stakeholder engagements being held nationwide and GHS was also partnering hoteliers, traditional leaders, schools, churches and mosques in creating awareness.

He advised that Ghanaians should adhere to the all preventive precautionary measures.

GNA