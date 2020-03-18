news, story, article

Accra, March 18, GNA - Ghana’s High Commission in London, United Kingdom, has temporarily suspended the issuance of visas effective Wednesday, March 18, to help curb the spread of the coronavirus.



A statement from the Mission to the Ghana News Agency said it would be operating by the following visa application guidelines:

Visa applicants who have paid their visa fees and submitted their applications to the High Commission as at March 16, 2020 may either request a refund of the visa fee or wait for their visas to be issued and mailed to them.

Visa applicants who have already completed their online applications and given appointments, but are yet to submit the said applications, are advised not to go to the High Commission as all appointments have been cancelled.

Requests for refund of visa fees must be accompanied by proof of prior submission of the said applications to the High Commission such as collection of slips, text messages or email from the High Commission indicating receipt.

In the case of passports to Ghanaian citizens, only passport applications with Proof of Emergency will be processed at a considerably reduced schedule.

The move is aimed at protecting the safety and promoting the welfare and well-being of Ghanaian citizens and staff.

Meanwhile, all queries should be sent to the email address below; Email: myquery@ghanahighcommissionuk.com

Telephone: 02033022288

GNA