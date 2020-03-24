news, story, article

By Godwill Arthur-Mensah, GNA

Accra, March 24, GNA - Ghana's confirmed cases for COVID-19 have increased to 52 with two deaths, after 25 of those on mandatory quarantine tested positive.

The 25 persons' laboratory results, out of 185 respiratory residue samples of those on mandatory quarantine, proved positive for COVID-19.

Prior to this, there were 27 confirmed cases, two deaths and 25 on isolation centres receiving treatment after 531 suspected cases were tested.

Mr Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, the Health Minister, at a media briefing in Accra on Tuesday to update the public on the COVID-19, said 1,030 people were on mandatory quarantine at designated hotels, with 611 of them having their respiratory residue samples taken for laboratory tests.

He said the health authorities would communicate the laboratory results to those whose samples tested positive and convey them to isolation centres for treatment.

He noted that the mandatory quarantine was intended to avoid community spread of the virus, therefore the results of the 25 positive cases had proved right of the decision.

The Health Minister said the health authorities had deployed 98 field officers in the Greater Accra Region to undertake contact tracing while 50 were deployed in the Ashanti Region.

He entreated those on mandatory quarantine to cooperate with the health authorities and security personnel for a smooth exercise since it was in their own interests.

Dr Patrick Kumah Aboagye, the Director-General of the Ghana Health Service, said 1000 personal protective equipment (PPE), such as face shields, cover-ups and boots had been distributed to front line health workers nationwide, with 545 beds allocated to isolation centres.

Government ordered the closure of the country's borders on the midnight of Sunday, March 22, to human traffic, except cargoes.

In addition travellers who will arrived in the country will undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days.

Government pledged to supply 50,000 additional test kits to aid diagnosis.

Government has earmarked 100 million dollars for preparedness and response plan, which would be used for the construction of critical health facilities, procurement of materials and supplies.

President Akufo-Addo last Saturday declared a National Day of Fasting and Prayers slated for Wednesday, March 25, to seek the face of God during these difficult times.

Some preventive measures and hygienic protocols rolled out by the health authorities include washing of hand with soap under running water, covering one's mouth when coughing and sneezing, frequent use of hand sanitizers and avoiding handshakes.

GNA