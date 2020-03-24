news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, March 24, GNA - Ghana has now confirmed a total of 52 cases of COVID-19, with two deaths, up from 27.

The additional 25 cases were from persons who were on mandatory quarantine who had tested positive.

This was made known at a press briefing in Accra on Tuesday on the country's present situation on the COVID-19

Mr Kwaku Agyeman Manu, the Minister of Health, said as at Monday night the figure was 27 cases with two deaths.

He urged the public to take the mandatory safety and hygiene precautions seriously.

GNA