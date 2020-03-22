news, story, article

By Christabel Addo, GNA

Accra, March 22, GNA - Ghana's record of confirmed total case count of COVID-19 reached 24, with the announcement of two new cases on Sunday, at 1840 hours.

However, one person who had an underlying chronic pulmonary condition prior to being infected by the respiratory virus died on Saturday.

The other 23 patients are receiving treatment in isolation and are responding to treatment.

Seventeen of the patients are Ghanaians, while the seven are from Norway, Lebanon, China, France and the United Kingdom.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), which gave the update on its designated website for COVID-19, explained that blood samples of a total of 315 suspected cases had been tested by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research (NMIMR) and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research (KCCR).

It said contact tracing for all the confirmed cases had been initiated and were ongoing.

So far, 575 contacts have been identified for tracing. "One of these contacts has developed symptoms and has confirmed positive".

The GHS reminded the public to maintain all the mandatory safety and hygiene protocols, including regular handwashing with soap under running water, or using alcohol-based hand sanitizers, avoiding handshakes, practising observing social distancing and staying away from crowded places.

Ghana confirmed its first two cases on Thursday, March 12.

Globally, more than 300,000 people have been infected, with more 13,500 killed.

There are, however, more than 94,000 cases of recovery.

GNA