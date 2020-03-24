news, story, article

By Samira Larbie, GNA

Accra, March 24, GNA - Ghana's total record of confirmed cases of COVID-19 has increased to 53 with one more case recorded as of 1830 hours, on Tuesday, March 24,2020.

Twenty five new cases, were announced earlier in the day and officials say they were part of samples taken from travellers who were quarantined upon their arrival in Ghana on Saturday, March 14.

There are, however, two deaths , according to the Ghana Health Service portal designated for updating citizens on the pandemic.

The 51 existing patients are receiving treatment in isolation and are responding well.

The Ghana Health Service explained that the sudden spike in case incidence was as a result of the mandatory quarantine and compulsory testing for all travellers entering the country, as directed by the President.

It said as at March 24, a total of 1,030 people were under mandatory quarantine and out of this figure, 844 had had their respiratory samples taken, with 510 having been tested.

It said out of the processed samples, 26 tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"The majority of the confirmed cases are Ghanaians, who returned home from affected countries. Seven are of other nationals namely: Norway, Lebanon, China, France, UK" .

In respect of contact tracing, a total of 829 contacts had been identified and were being tracked, it said. One of the contacts who developed symptoms has tested positive.

The Government has, meanwhile, asked for cooperation from citizens to ensure protective behaviour and effective testing, quarantine and proper case management regimes.

"These are not ordinary times, " the President has emphasised, and public officials have reiterated, in urging compliance to preventive and response measures.

These include observing social distance (at least keeping two metres away from each other in public spaces, the regular washing of hands under running water with soap, the use of high volume alcohol based sanitizers, and coughing and sneezing into disposable tissues.

Those who have been in contact with people exposed to the respiratory virus have also been encouraged to step out for testing.

Additionally, family members of those in quarantine have been told to physically stay away from them for the 14-day mandatory period.

