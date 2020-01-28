news, story, article

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA



Accra, Jan 28, GNA - Mrs Amerley Ollennu Awua-Asamoah, Ghana’s Ambassador to Denmark has led a seven-member delegation from the Global Medical Aid, Denmark to Ghana.

The delegation is in the country on the invitation of Ambassador Mrs Awua-Asamoah to explore opportunities and ascertain first-hand information on Ghana's health sector and to see the kind of support to offer.

The delegation had engagements with the Minister of Health, Dr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the First Lady, Mrs Rebecca Akufo- Addo and Management of the Korlebu- Bu Teaching Hospital.

They also visited and had meetings with the management of the Ghana Baptist Convention and its two beneficiary hospitals, the Wenchi Hospital and the Tetteh Quarshie Hospital in Mampong.

The visits to the hospitals were to assess the impact of the drugs shipped to the various hospitals and to see how best they could increase and maintain the drug supply to the hospitals.

The Global Medical Aid last year, though the facilitation of the Ambassador shipped more than 10 40-footer containers in excess of $6 million full of drugs, medical and surgical equipment and other medical consumables.

The Rebecca Akufo-Addo Foundation, the Wenchi District Hospital and some surrounding hospitals and the Baptist Medical Centres at Nalerigu and Nzema were the beneficiaries of the drugs and equipment.

Ambassador Mrs Awua-Asamoah said the Government of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo had prioritised health and that it was important for his appointees to promote his agenda.

She noted that the drugs, medical and surgical equipment facilitated from the Global Medical Aid had supported and helped the various beneficiary hospitals.

Ambassador Mrs Awua-Asamoah said:" I am doing everything possible to promote the government’s agenda by pursuing the development aspirations of President Akufo- Addo led government."

Mr Hans Frederik Dydensborg, President, Global Medical Aid said, the value of the medicines and equipment, which the Ambassador procured for Ghana was not theissue, but "the value for the sick and poor people is enormous and cannot be measured economically."

Mr Dydensborg who is also an Advocate of the Supreme Court, Denmark said, Ambassador Mrs Awua-Asamoah was the first and only one from Ghana, who did it and expressed his admiration for the Ambassador’s energy to make things happen for the country not by sweet words, but hard work that encouraged his outfit to help Ghana.

Since 2018, the Global Medical aid has donated hospital equipment and consumables in excess of $6 million.

They will be donating medical equipment and consumables to some hospitals to support their operations, and other CHPS compounds and health centres in the Akuapem North municipality.

