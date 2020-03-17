news, story, article

Accra, March 17, GNA - Ghana has confirmed another COVID-19, bringing the total of the respiratory disease to seven, as of 1500 hours, on Tuesday, March 17.



The patient is a Ghanaian man who returned from France and showed signs of the disease, leading to a test.

According to information posted on the official national website devoted to educating and updating the public on the global pandemic, 350 contacts had been identified for the six earlier confirmed cases, with the follow up on the contacts underway.

However, there has been no confirmed local transmission, it said.

The Government has provided the cedi equivalent of 100 million dollars to contain the disease and prevent its spread.

It has also announced series of escalated measures, including the indefinite closure of all schools and a ban on social activities that attract crowds for four weeks.

Travel restrictions have also been imposed, especially from countries, which have recorded more than 200 cases.

Self-quarantine and testing protocols have also been initiated for Ghana from such countries.

Meanwhile, the public have been advised to limit their close contact interactions and observe good personal hygiene.

These include coughing or sneezing into disposable tissues or their flexed elbows; washing their hands with soap regularly under running water or using high alcohol-based hand sanitizers and maintaining at least two metres of a distance from people who cough.

