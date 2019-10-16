news, story, article

By Hannah Awadzi, GNA

Accra, Oct. 16, GNA – The Ghana Occupational Therapy Association is embarking on a public sensitization programme to educate the public on the work and role of occupational therapists in the health care system.

The sensitization drive, which will begin with a launch of the Occupational Therapy week celebration, is part of efforts to mark World Occupational Therapy Day celebrated every 27th of October.

Mr Paul Darlinton Forson, Public Relations Officer, Occupational Therapy Association of Ghana, told the Ghana News Agency that his organization would start the sensitization on 21st October, 2019, with a variety of activities and programmes to create awareness about the existence and importance of occupational therapy in health care.

Activities lined up for the week long celebrations includes a scientific conference on occupational therapy practice, awareness creation campaigns in some churches and public places and an outreach programme to screen both the young and old at Okatabanman society in Accra.

The celebration is on the theme: “Improving Health and Wellbeing: Occupational Therapy Perspective.”

The World Federation of Occupational Therapist of which Ghana is a member is the international voice of the occupational therapy profession.

Occupational therapists treat injured, ill or persons with disabilities using therapeutic everyday activities. They help their patients or clients develop, recover, improve and maintain the skills needed for daily living and working

