news, story, article

By Stephen Asante, GNA



Kumasi, Oct. 26, GNA - The National Youth Authority (NYA) has cautioned the youth to stay off lifestyles that has the tendency to affect their physical wellbeing.

Mr George Orwell Amponsah, Ashanti Regional Director, NYA, said the nation's prosperity and sustainable growth was dependent on a healthy and productive youth.

Speaking on the theme: "Ghana beyond Aid - the Youth Factor", at a health rally at the WESCO Park in Kumasi, he said, whatever choices "they make in life should be well-informed - avoiding drug abuse, alcoholism and sexual promiscuity".

It is expected of the youth to always stay healthy in order to be actively involved in Ghana's agenda to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

The rally coincided with a procession by organized youth groups through the streets of Ghana's second-largest city, to create awareness on youth development and related issues.

A team of medical experts was on hand to provide free health screening, as well as education on reproductive health and healthy living.

The Ghana Health Service (GHS), Ghana Education Service (GES), National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) and United Nations Population Fund were partners for the programme.

Mr Amponsah said the programme would be institutionalized - creating the requisite platform for the youth to engage in more physical exercises for their wellbeing.

Dr Samiu Nuamah, Member of Parliament for Kwadaso, advised the youth to strive to avail themselves of government programmes intended to making them more productive to the society.

He advised them not to succumb to peer pressure.

Mr Dennis Kwakwa, the Regional Director of the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO), said government "sees the youth as strategic partners in development. Consequently, they should not engage in acts that are likely to jeopardize their future."

