By Samira Larbie, GNA



Accra, Feb. 06, GNA – Ghana is investigating two suspected cases of the novel coronavirus infection, Dr. Badu Sarkodie, the Director of Public Health, Ghana Health Service (GHS), has stated.

He said they were carrying out further assessment and laboratory tests and that the results would be known by the close of the day (Thursday).

Two foreigners - a Chinese and an Argentine, who are friends and living together, reported to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH), the nation’s largest referral facility, with symptoms of the virus on Wednesday, February 5.

Dr. Sarkodie said the pair “have been isolated, are in stable condition and being closely monitored”.

Nearly 260 cases have been reported in 31 countries and regions outside China, the epicenter of the outbreak.

The flu-like virus, first identified in Wuhan, Hubei Province in China, is believed to have originated at a city market selling wild animals.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that there are “no-known effective” treatments for it.

Dr. Sarkodie told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that KBTH has the requisite health professionals and resources to handle any suspected cases.

He, therefore, called for calm and asked that everybody kept to the preventive measures announced by the Health Ministry.

They should be on the alert and report to the authorities, persons known to have recently returned to the country from China or any of the virus reported areas and looked suspicious.

"If anyone is having any of the signs and symptoms they should report to the nearest health facility."

There are now more than 28,000 confirmed cases of the virus with the death toll going past 560.

The WHO was alerted to several cases of pneumonia in the Wuhan city on December 31, 2019.

The virus did not match any other known virus and that raised concern.

A week later - January 07, the Chinese authorities confirmed that they had identified a new virus.

The new virus is a coronavirus, belongs to a family of viruses that include the common cold, SARS and MERS.

The virus was temporarily named “2019-nCoV.”

