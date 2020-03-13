news, story, article

Accra, March 13, GNA - Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, announced on Thursday night.

In a statement released to the media, the Ministry said, "The cases were confirmed on the 12th March, 2020.

Laboratory results of the confirmed cases, it said, were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

"Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID 19, "it said.

Both patients are currently being kept in isolation and are stable.

"We have initiated processes for contact tracing," the Ministry said.

"I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.

"We wish to encourage every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families by adhering to the following precautionary measures:

"Regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol based hand sanitizers.

"Avoid shaking of hands;

Keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing;

"It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep;

"Stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and call the following numbers immediately: 0509497700, 0558439868".

Ghana had previously tested 57 cases but they all proved negative.

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie, has urged Ghanaians to remain calm and observe the preventive and precautionary measures while the authorities implement measures to prevent the spread of pneumonia-like disease.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced a one million dollar cedi equivalent to up the nation's preparedness and management of an outbreak.

Ghana's neighbours, Togo, Cote d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso and Nigeria have all reported confirmed cases.

Egypt, seven new cases, South Africa, Algeria, Morocco and the Democratic Republic of Congo have also recorded cases.

Covid-19, first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan in the Hubei Province and reported to the World Health Organization in December 2019, has since spread to more than 125 countries and territories, with the World Health Organisation declaring it a pandemic on Wednesday.

According to worldometers.info, more than 134,500 people have been infected, while more than 4,970 have died.

There have, however, been nearly 69,000 cases of recoveries.

China and Italy, which is a lockdown, have been the hardest hit countries.

United States President Donald Trump, on Wednesday announced a 30-day

travel ban from Europe, but it excludes citizens who have been screened from their points of origin.

The pandemic has affected major businesses, trade, work and daily lives with global stock losses amounting to trillions of dollars.

Countries, including the US, the United Kingdom and Australia have announced stimulus packages.

GNA