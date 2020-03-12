news, story, article

Accra, March 12, GNA - Ghana has confirmed its first two cases of COVID-19, the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, announced on Thursday night.



In a statement released to the media, the Ministry said, "The cases were confirmed on the 12th March, 2020.

"Laboratory results of the two confirmed cases were received at the same time from the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research.

"Both individuals returned to Ghana from Norway and Turkey. So these are imported cases of COVID 19".

It said both patients were currently being kept in isolation and were stable.

"We have initiated processes for contact tracing," the Minister said.

"I wish to assure all Ghanaians that the Government of Ghana together with all Health Partners will continue to work assiduously to ensure the situation is contained.

"We wish to encourage every Ghanaian to take care of their health and that of their families by adhering to the following precautionary measures:

"Regular and thorough washing of hands with soap under running water and use of alcohol based hand sanitizers.

"Avoid shaking of hands Keep a distance of at least two meters from a person with fever, cough, sneezing and difficulty in breathing.

"It is advisable to be physically active, drink plenty of water, eat healthy, avoid stress and have enough sleep.

"Stay home if you feel unwell with symptoms of fever, cough and difficulty in breathing and call the following numbers immediately: 0509497700, 0558439868".

Meanwhile, the Director of Public Health of the Ghana Health Service, Dr Badu Sarkodie, has urged Ghanaians to remain calm and observe the preventive and precautionary measures.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Wednesday announced a one million dollar cedi equivalent to up the nation's preparedness and management of an outbreak.

GNA