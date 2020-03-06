news, story, article

Accra, March 06, GNA - The Ghana chapter of the Pan-African Mosquito Control Association (PAMCA) has been inaugurated in Accra, to provide a platform for capacity building, knowledge sharing and collaboration for concerted vector control initiatives on the African continent.

The PAMCA, which is a professional body formed in 2010 and headquartered in Kenya, seeks to bring together African scientists and other partner institutions, to work together and adopt common approaches to tackling the burden of mosquito-borne diseases across the continent.

Dr Samuel Kweku Dadzie, the President of the Ghana chapter of Pan-African Mosquito Control Association, said PAMCA-Ghana, had been registered as a Non-Profit making Organisation, and had a line-up of year-long activities, which were centered on the provision of information, social mobilization, and the participation and empowerment of the communities in mosquito control activities.

He said mosquito-borne diseases remained a major challenge to the well-being of societies globally, accounting for nearly 700 million cases annually, and resulting in over one million deaths.

He mentioned some of the commonest mosquitoes’ transmitted diseases as malaria, dengue, Chikungunya, West Nile Virus, Yellow Fever, Filariasis, and the Zika Fever, saying most of these illnesses and deaths were concentrated in Africa, making the controlling of the insects one of the major ways of helping to reduce or eliminate the scourge.

Dr Dadzie noted that in Ghana, malaria remained a major public health problem and was responsible for many deaths in communities, and that outbreaks of Dengue, Chikungunya and Zika, were also on the increase in neighboring countries.

He said to help raise awareness about the connection between mosquitoes and diseases they transmitted, there was the need to work with the communities to prevent their breeding, to ensure a country free of mosquitoes-borne diseases.

The occasion was also used to launch the seventh PAMCA Annual Conference and Exhibition to be held from September 21 to September 23, 2020, in Accra, on the theme: “Empowering Local Institutions to set the agenda for the Elimination of Vector-borne diseases”.

He said the conference was expected to be attended by about 500 participants from African countries and beyond to share information on mosquito control activities, provide a forum for exchange of ideas and new technology.

He also said the Conference would be guided by five themes centered on surveillance, capacity building and prevention of mosquito-borne diseases, as well as discuss some innovative tools currently available for controlling mosquitoes.

Dr Dadzie explained that the themes would inform the content of oral and poster sessions, as well as stimulating symposia which would discuss the latest developments in mosquito research and control.

Dr Fred Aboagye-Antwi, the Vice President of PAMCA-Ghana, said it was hoped that the activities of the Association would mark a mile stone in the collaboration and cooperation between research and implementation of research findings towards solving societal problems relating to mosquitoes.

He said with the emergence of infectious diseases, some of which were mosquito-borne, and the apparent stagnation in further lowering of the mortality attributed to malaria, there was no better time to reignite interests in the fight against mosquito-borne diseases than now.

