By Georgina Sefakor Agyen, GNA



Koforidua March 4, GNA - The mass registration exercise for the Ghana Card by the National Identification Authority (NIA) has begun in the Eastern Region today.

The exercise was set to start at 7am but as at 10.30 a.m. when Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited some registration centres in the Koforidua township, there were just a handful of people at the centres visited.

GNA visited the Social Welfare Centre, AME Zion Church and Pentecost Church at Soredae, a suburb of Koforidua in the New Juaben South Municipality.

At all the centres, the few people around who were registered were issued with chits to come for their registration cards after three days due to system shut down.

At the Soredae Pentecost Registration Centre, people who did not have birth certificates nor passports were asked to come another day because the NIA official responsible for issuing out the guarantors forms was not available.

The persons in charge at the various registration centers the team visited refused to speak to the GNA.

