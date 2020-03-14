news, story, article

By Dennis Peprah, GNA



Sunyani, March 14, GNA – The Ghana Coalition of NGOs in Health (GCNH) has called Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to design road maps to strengthen their complementary support systems with the Ghana Health Service (GHS), as the nation confirms first two cases of the Corona Virus (COVID-19) pandemic.

The GCNH directed its regional branches to hold emergency meetings and take immediate actions steps to support the GHS to stem the spread of the COVID-19 in the country.

Mr Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, the Minister of Health, announced the first two cases reported in the country on Thursday.

“Those regions sharing borders with other countries should take special investigative measures, and assess Ghana Health Service rollout plans with stakeholders”, a statement issued by the Coalition and signed by Dr Gabriel Gbiel Benarkuu, the National Chairman indicated.

A copy of the statement made available to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani, said the national secretariat of the coalition is collaborating with the GHS and would update the regional branches other supplementary information and support.

GNA