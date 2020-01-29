news, story, article

By Lydia Kukua Asamoah, GNA



Accra, Jan. 29, GNA - First Lady Mrs Rebecca Akufo-Addo, has inaugurated the newly refurbished Ussher Polyclinic, which was funded by the GCB Bank Limited.

The renovation of the polyclinic situated at the Asheidu Keteke Sub-Metro in the Capital city, also entailed the construction of a new surgical theatre facility called the Jamestown Maternity Home.

The theatre would aid the Ussher Polyclinic in handling Caesarean and other minor surgical cases that were hitherto, being referred to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and other facilities in the Greater Accra Region.

Built between 1963 and 1964, the Ussher town clinic, as it was formerly called, over the years had transformed from a town clinic into a polyclinic, increasing its patients and human traffic, thereby exerting intense pressure on its facilities.

Often the first point of call for the people of Ashiedu Keteke Sub-Metro and its environs, the facility serves a population of over 146,000 patients with the Out Patient Department (OPD) recording hundreds of cases on a daily basis.

Prior to the refurbishment, the entire health facility always leaked badly anytime it rained, and had inadequate washrooms which caused huge sanitation problem for staff and patients.

Also, some parts of the building were dilapidated exposing electrical wires that put both patients and staff of the clinic at risk.

Thus, the polyclinic could only detained cases for between 24-48hours, due to limited bed capacity and lack of intensive care equipment.

Following GCB Bank’s intervention however, additional rooms have been constructed to increase the bed capacity and increase the duration of admissions as well as the provision of modern medical equipment to facilitate the treatment of otherwise referral cases.

Commending the GCB for their yeoman role, Mrs Akufo-Addo said while it may be convenient for the populace to sit back and expect government to deliver services to all the people, the reality required all, especially corporate institutions, to chip in their quota.

She said she was elated at GCB Bank’s decision to heed the call to partner the government in enhancing health delivery in the country.

She, therefore, charged other corporate institutions and Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) to partner government to deliver the best of social amenities to the populace, saying the government could not do it all alone.

Mrs Akufo–Addo said her Rebecca Foundation had over the years been working to augment the effort of government to provide quality healthcare to the populace, especially in deprived areas and during these periods, been urging corporate institutions and benevolent individuals to join the ‘train’.

"At The Rebecca Foundation, we also believe in the philosophy of partnership for enhanced health delivery and so given our shared belief and vision, we are donating some hospital equipment and supplies provided by the UNFPA, to support the work of the Ussher Polyclinic and the James Town Maternity Theatre.

She emphasized the need to shift to preventive health care, which hinges on the food we eat. All Ghanaians should eat and feed their children with nutritious food.

She reiterated her call on women to go for cervical cancer screening care, while asking all men to also go for regular health checks as well.

"We should all adopt healthy lifestyles to ensure good health care," she said, adding that regular screening was important.

Mrs Akufo-Addo, charged the community members to see the facility as theirs and protect and maintain it.

Mr Anselm Ray Sowah, Managing Director of GCB Bank Limited, said Management of the Bank, have been much impressed by the First Lady's work and so they were compelled to support the gesture by facilitating the renovation of the Ussher Polyclinic.

The renovated facility, he said would go a long way in providing adequate health care delivery to the people and relieve the burden off Korle-Bu and Ridge Hospitals.

He said health formed part of the Bank’s Corporate Social Responsibility and supporting this project was not an exception.

Dr Patrick Amo-Mensah, the Supervisor of the Ussher Polyclinic thanked the GCB for making the clinic a better place that could provide adequate health care for the people that patronise the facility.

He commended the First Lady for her constant support towards healthcare delivering, adding that, Mrs Akufo-Addo, had earlier in 2016, donated 80 packets of roofing sheets to the Clinic.

Present at the inauguration ceremony were some Board members and management of the Bank, the Mayor of Accra, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah, and chiefs and people of the area who applauded and cheered the Bank and the First Lady for intervening in their seemingly hopelessness and making the hospital where they could access comprehensive health care.

GNA