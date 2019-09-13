news, story, article

Accra, Sept. 13, GNA - GCB Bank Limited has completed 80 per cent of an on-going remodeling and renovation of the Ussher Clinic at Jamestown in Accra.



A statement from GCB Bank and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the clinic, which serves a majority of the residents of the Ashiedu-Keteke Sub Metro of the Greater Accra region, has seen very little renovation since its establishment in 1963.

It said before the commencement of the renovation, the building was approaching a state of dilapidation with leaking roofs, ill functioning washrooms, lack of adequate clinical equipment, and a generally unwholesome environment thereby endangering the lives of both staff and patients.

Renovation of the Ussher clinic was one of the activities under GCB’s Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives on health, the statement said.

The Bank, it said, sought to contribute to the good health and wellbeing of the community as it achieved the “Goal 3” of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

Speaking at the site inspection, Mr Anselm Ransford Adzetey Sowah, the Managing Director of GCB Bank expressed delight about the progress of the project, the statement said.

“This project was launched in March this year, with the hope of completion in December but we have just been informed that the renovation work can be completed in October. We are eagerly looking forward to handing this clinic over and hope that all the new facilities available will serve the community well”, he said.

Mr Sowah, the statement said, explained that the refurbishment of the hospital would ease the burden of the surrounding hospitals that were challenged with over a dozen referrals from the Ussher clinic daily due to the low capacity of the clinic.

“The renovation which includes the construction of a new surgical theatre and the provision of other state of the art medical supplies will allow for referrals to be brought in from nearby clinics and maternity homes,” he added.

The statement said the Bank hoped to see an upgrade of the clinic after the completion of all renovation works.

Aside from the Ussher clinic project, GCB is also renovating another clinic in Alavanyo expected to be completed next year, the statement said.

The Bank is also a traditional donor to the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital and its Cardiothoracic Centre, it added.

GNA