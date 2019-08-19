news, story, article

By Laudia Sawer



Tema, Aug. 19, GNA - The First Battalion of Infantry (1BN) of the Ghana Armed Forces will provide free medical services to residents of Gbetsiley in the Kpone-Katamanso Municipality, as part of the Army week celebration.

The annual Army week celebration would be observed nationwide on the theme, “Ghana Army Providing Security for National Development”.

Lieutenant Coloniel Simon Nyante, Commanding Officer, the 1BN, announced the medical outreach programme when Heartlove Foundation, a non-governmental organization, presented medical items to the Infantry at Michel Camp.

Lt. Col. Nyante noted that his outfit decided to give back to one of the nearest communities, leading to the selection of Gbetseley to benefit from the free medical outreach.

He noted that residents would receive free screening of their blood pressure, body mass index, and other medical assessments adding that military doctors and nurses would be available for the exercise.

He urged the residents to take advantage of the exercise which would be carried out on August 22, 2019 to know their health status.

Touching on the items presented to the Medical Resource Service (MRS) of 1BN, he expressed his appreciation of the gesture, indicating that the items would help in the healthcare of personnel of the unit as well as community members.

Presenting the items, Mr Jacob Amevor, Chairman of Heartlove Foundation, said it was part of their mission to help medical facilities, the aged and the less privileged adding that the presentation was their second to the MRS in three years.

The items included wheelchairs, bath tools, needles, eye glasses, surgical antiseptics, and medical stretchers trolleys, bed sheets, nursing aids, infusion, gowns and crunchers.

