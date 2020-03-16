news, story, article

Accra, March 16, GNA — The Ghana Association of Public Health Technical Officers (GAPTHO) has assured the government, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and the public of their commitment in the fight against the Coronavirus disease.



The Association said as a strong workforce at the forefront in Public Health, they remained steadfast in the fight as they had demonstrated in disease control and prevention in the country.

In a statement signed by Ms Mavis Fuseini, the President and Mr Oswald Dachaga, General Secretary of the Association and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said they remained paramount and had track records of supporting all forms of outbreak response which were detection, investigation and contact tracing.

GAPTHO had called on government to honour its obligation by providing the needed support on the increase of the presence of health staff at the community level, including those who were awaiting recruitment.

It said there should be capacity building of Public Health workers at all levels, adequate personal protective equipment (PPEs) to District and Sub District Health Directorates and insurance from government to protect health workers at forefront.

It also urged members of GAPTHO to remain professional and do what they were trained to do the best.

“Remember, your health and safety first per the guidelines for all health workers and to protect the public as well. Do no harm to the public nor yourselves,” the statement said.

GAPTHO advised Ghanaians not to panic but seek information on mode of prevention from the nearest health facility and asked that the public adhere to directives that had been issued including the ban on public mass gatherings and occasions by the President of the country.

It added that the public should frequently wash their hands with soap under running water or hand sanitisers, avoid handshakes and direct physical contact, and teach and encourage covering of mouth with handkerchief or tissue paper when coughing or sneezing.

It said the public should stop the spread of false rumours that would cause fear and panic especially through social media and encouraged the drinking of plenty of fluids, manage stress, exercise, rest and sleep.

