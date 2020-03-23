news, story, article

By Benjamin Adamafio Commey, GNA



Accra, March 23, GNA - The disinfection exercise of 137 markets in more than 20 Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs) in the Greater Accra Region, has started successfully.

The Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development in collaboration with the MMDAs is spearheading the exercise countrywide to enhance hygiene in the markets.

It also forms part of measures put in place by the Government to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 outbreak.

At the Amasaman A and B markets in the Ga West Municipality, the exercise begun at 0910 hours Monday due to delay in the arrival of the chemicals.





Even though traders had complied with the directives to stay away from the market, the exercise was carried out amid heavy military presence.

Briefing the media on the progress of the exercise, Mr Clement Nii Lantey Wilkinson, the Municipal Chief Executive, expressed satisfaction over work done.

He said even though the exercise primarily targeted markets, provisions were made to disinfect all lorry stations within the Municipality.

Mr Wilkinson MCE commended the traders for complying with the directives from the Ministry and the Assembly.

He allayed fears of the public on the negative effects of the chemicals used for the fumigation, adding, the Assembly prior to the exercise urged all those staying close to markets to take precautionary measures such as close all their windows during the exercise.

Other markets within the Municipality included three Junction market, Medie, Sarpeiman, as well as the Amasaman Slaughter House.

Traders are required to stay out of the market till Tuesday to ensure the effectiveness of the exercise.

The exercise is expected to be replicated in all the other 15 regions in the coming days.

Ghana has so far recorded 24 cases of the virus with one death.

GNA