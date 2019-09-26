news, story, article

By Jessica Dele Akakpo/Jacqueline Appiagyei, GNA



Accra, Sept. 26, GNA - The DirectAid Society, a non-governmental organisation, is organizing a free eye screening exercise for various communities within the Accra metropolis.

The health screening exercise would be done in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service and the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection at all District health facilities in Greater Accra Region.

Speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr Abdul Kadir Ismail Dittamu, Director of Awareness Creation, DirectAid, said all who would require surgical procedures after screening for cataract would receive a free surgeries at the Greater Accra Regional Hospital (Ridge Hospital).

He said the exercise, to begin on 30th September to 17th October; would be followed by with the cataract surgeries from 17th to 24th October.

Mr Dittamu urged the public to come and receive special eye care services from renowned medical professionals.

